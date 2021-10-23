COVID-19 vaccine

All 3 types of COVID-19 vaccine now approved for booster shots

All three types of vaccines are now eligible for booster shots and health experts say it's OK to mix and match.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

All 3 types of COVID-19 vaccine now approved for booster shots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New guidance from the CDC open COVID-19 booster shots to more groups and health experts hope people will take advantage.

All three types of vaccines are now eligible for booster shots and health experts say it's OK to mix and match.

"I actually had Pfizer when it first came out and now they said we can get a booster, so I'm anxious to get. it, anything that can keep me healthy," said Kathy Sims from West Philadelphia.

She saw the vaccine was available at Blackwell Regional Library in her neighborhood and decided to pop in for her booster shot. The staff there says they've provided 104 doses to the community with this Friday clinic.

"People don't have to leave their neighborhood if they want to get vaccinated. They can come in, they can pick up a book, they get vaccinated, and be on their way," said Jamie Bowers, a librarian.

The city hopes more people will seek out boosters because of new guidance from the CDC. Booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna are being recommended for those who are 65 and older, people with underlying health conditions, and frontline workers.

An extra dose is also being recommended for anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"There is a recommendation for really anyone who got J&J to go get a booster as long as it's been 2 months, instead of 6 months for the other ones," said Dr. Marci Drees, the chief infection prevention officer for ChristianaCare.

As of now, only a fraction of eligible people have gotten their COVID-19 boosters. In Philadelphia, only about 3.7% of those fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania is at 6.5%, New Jersey is at 6.2% and Delaware is at 7%.

"You want to make sure that your protection is still as strong as it could be, particularly if you're at higher risk of severe COVID," said Drees.

Experts say numbers have been low because of availability; now, health officials are saying you can mix and match vaccines for your booster. For example, if you were originally vaccinated with Moderna, you can get a Pfizer booster shot.

"Definitely, now that I know, now that I'm informed, yes," said Burwlin Anderson from West Philadelphia.

"I think I'm going to actually wait and see how things develop between now and then because things change so quickly, you don't know what's going to happen between now and then," said Charlene Blair, of Lansdowne.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiaphiladelphia newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Boosters of all 3 COVID vaccines endorsed by CDC, mix and match fine
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
More TOP STORIES News