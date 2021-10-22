Local reaction after Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters get green light

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11155006" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses the agency greenlighting Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and what people should know about mixing and matching vaccines.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters got the green light from both the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.Action News spoke to people in Havertown, Delaware County who were wasting no time getting their third shots."I just heard about it this morning on the radio. I'm very excited. I'm going to get it as soon as possible," said Cindy Heffron of Havertown, who plans to stick with Moderna.It is also Moderna again for Sue Egan of Havertown."My daughter just called me this morning and asked me if she could go ahead and try to fit me in for a booster this weekend for me and my husband- so we said 'absolutely, yes,'" Egan said.Joe Naab of Havertown had Pfizer before and is already scheduled to get Pfizer again, adding he would get whichever booster his doctor advises."Make sure I get one- I do what science says. I'm not one of these knuckleheads, you know, that fight everything," Naab said.Dake's Drug Store in Merion Station, Montgomery County is offering the Moderna booster.Eligible Americans can now choose from any of the three boosters, even if different from their original dose."There's been definitely people calling for it or wanting to schedule or asking if they're officially eligible based on the criteria," said pharmacist Steve Theodorou.Of the mix and match, Theodorou said, "I think it might be interesting if it's better to get exposure to a slightly different antigen, maybe it will convey even better benefit to mix the two."Theodorou added, "It'd make it easier where they don't have to stick to exactly that one in case there's any kind of issues with scheduling for it or the facility they got it at having enough in supply."The CDC plans to release guidance next week with more information on might benefit from which booster.