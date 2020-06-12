Health & Fitness

CDC releases new guidelines on venturing out, socializing amid COVID-19

More cities and states are sounding the alarm over rising coronavirus cases.

Fortunately, the trend in the Delaware Valley is down. Pennsylvania is averaging 502 new cases a day over the past week, New Jersey has 469, and Delaware has just 51 a day.

However, Texas is averaging 1,700 a day, Florida has over 1,200, and Arizona has just under 1,200 new cases each day.

The Centers for Disease Control has released new advice on keeping that number down, but still getting out a little more.

The CDC isn't giving the green light to go wherever you want, but it does acknowledge people want to go out and they should do it as safely as possible.



Two new documents posted online today are aimed at events and gatherings.

They emphasize the basics - social distancing, good hand washing, and wearing a face covering.

They also include questions to ask yourself before you go out:

- How many people will you interact with?
- Can you keep 6 feet of space between you and others?
- Will you be indoors or out?
- How long will you be interacting with others?

The longer and closer you are with others, the higher your risk of becoming infected.



The documents also include sections on specific activities like dining out, cookouts, and even traveling overnight because there are still precautions we need to take to lower our risk.

"I know it's difficult to make changes to our daily lives. We are not out of the woods yet," said Dr, Jay Butler, Dep. Director of Infectious Diseases.

The CDC says that despite more than 2 million cases across all 50 states, the vast majority of Americans still haven't been exposed to COVID-19.

Also, keep in mind what your risks and your family's risks are when making decisions.

If you have diabetes or heart disease, you're at a greater risk for complications. If you live with older parents or grandparents, they're at a greater risk, so you need to do what you can to protect them as well.

CDC.gov: Considerations for Events and Gatherings
CDC.gov: Deciding to Go Out - Venturing Out? Be Prepared and Stay Safe
