Coronavirus

Experts worried young people attending social gatherings are fueling COVID-19 outbreaks

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Worries are rising about the spread of coronavirus among young Americans after large gatherings in Philadelphia and across the country are fueling outbreaks.

There are even so-called "COVID parties," where young people intentionally expose themselves to the virus.



The consequences can be tragic. Doctors and nurses in hard-hit areas across the country say many young people are not taking the virus seriously.

Hundreds of people were caught on camera at a party in Southwest PHiladelphia over the weekend, with no distancing and no masks.

In states in the South and West, recent surges in the number of cases are partly due to people in their 20s, 30s and 40s out socializing and not taking precautions. In Michigan, several cases have been linked back to a lake party on the Fourth of July.



And in Texas, a 30-year old man reportedly died after contracting the virus at a COVID party where people went knowing they could be infected. His death is a heartbreaking reminder no one is immune.

"Just before the patient died he looked a the nurse and said 'I think I made a mistake'," said Dr. Jane Appleby from Methodist Hospital. "People will come in initially and they don't look so bad. They don't look really sick, but when you check their oxygen levels and check their lab tests they're sicker than they appear on the surface."

Even though, in most cases, younger people don't get seriously sick, there are plenty of cases like the one in Texas.

We just don't know who will be hit hard and even if someone doesn't get seriously sick, they could pass it onto someone who will end up in the hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcoronaviruspandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Taxes are due July 15. Here's what you should know
Videos show large block party in Southwest Philadelphia
2 of area's largest school districts prepare reopening plans for fall
Capacity limit on NJ Transit to be lifted; face coverings still required
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy
Suspect held without bail as search continues for Amish teen
Search underway for missing swimmer in Ocean City
Capacity limit on NJ Transit to be lifted; face coverings still required
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Show More
2 of area's largest school districts prepare reopening plans for fall
Taxes are due July 15. Here's what you should know
Woman fatally struck by SEPTA bus
AccuWeather: Beautiful summer days ahead
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Ridge Ave.
More TOP STORIES News