Experts worried young people attending social gatherings are fueling COVID-19 outbreaks

There are even so-called "COVID parties," where young people intentionally expose themselves to the virus.
The consequences can be tragic. Doctors and nurses in hard-hit areas across the country say many young people are not taking the virus seriously.
Hundreds of people were caught on camera at a party in Southwest PHiladelphia over the weekend, with no distancing and no masks.
In states in the South and West, recent surges in the number of cases are partly due to people in their 20s, 30s and 40s out socializing and not taking precautions. In Michigan, several cases have been linked back to a lake party on the Fourth of July.
And in Texas, a 30-year old man reportedly died after contracting the virus at a COVID party where people went knowing they could be infected. His death is a heartbreaking reminder no one is immune.
"Just before the patient died he looked a the nurse and said 'I think I made a mistake'," said Dr. Jane Appleby from Methodist Hospital. "People will come in initially and they don't look so bad. They don't look really sick, but when you check their oxygen levels and check their lab tests they're sicker than they appear on the surface."
Even though, in most cases, younger people don't get seriously sick, there are plenty of cases like the one in Texas.
We just don't know who will be hit hard and even if someone doesn't get seriously sick, they could pass it onto someone who will end up in the hospital.