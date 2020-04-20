CHOP staffers sign up to donate plasma in fight against coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the most hopeful treatments being used to treat the critically ill is plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.
Across the country, blood banks and hospitals are gearing up for it.
While children haven't been as widely affected by COVID-19, the staff at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia are taking an active part in the fight against it.
A number of staffers who had the virus are now donating their blood plasma in hopes it helps patients recover.
RELATED: Coronavirus symptom map: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook users can help researchers forecast COVID-19 activity
The concept of using the plasma, the liquid portion of the blood, has been around since the 1800s, it's never been scientifically tested.
It's believed antibodies developed by recovering patients will attack the coronavirus.
Chuck Deich, a two-decade veteran in CHOP's technical support, had a fairly mild bout late last month.
Deich has an off and on fever of about 100.7 degrees for several says, then a few days of congestion and a runny nose," almost like I had allergies," he told us.
But he doesn't normally have them.
One unusual symptom was in a wrist afflicted with carpal tunnel syndrome.
"One morning I woke up and I could barely squeeze it or move it," he recalls.
"And it just kind of seem like this virus, it goes to different parts of your body and looks for vulnerability," says Chuck.
RELATED: Glasses fogging up because of your COVID-19 face mask? We're here to help
Now, he's happy to do whatever he can to find treatments for those who weren't as lucky.
Chuck expects to donate plasma in the next week.
"This is so new to everybody. I'm just kind of hoping that whether it's me or whether it's somebody else, something that can be found that can really be a long-term solution," he says.
"After the plasma is collected, it's typically frozen down and has a shelf life of about a year. So you could actually have people donate and they can make a bank of a lot of units of plasma," says Dr. David Teachey, an oncologist at Children's Hospital.
Dr. Teachey is working along with other departments on making it possible for CHOP patients to receive plasma.
So far, the hospital has treated one patient with convalescent plasma donated by a hospital staffer.
At least six COVID-19 infected patients have signed up to donate their plasma.
Dr. Teachey says collecting convalescent plasma is a careful, involved process.
"You need somebody who has had COVID-19; they've recovered from COVID-19. And then they have to go to the Red Cross, as they normally would go if they were going to donate blood or platelets or another blood product," he says.
"They have to undergo all the normal testing you would have if you give a blood product, plus all the additional testing for COVID-19 as well," he continues.
Dr. Teachey says plasma has to be matched for blood type, just like whole blood.
But it's worth it to conduct a scientific study to find out if it works.
"Historically, convalescent plasma has made some viruses better and others worse," he notes.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19, dermatologists say
Mother & daughter nurse team takes on COVID-19 at Temple University Hospital
Delaware County workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear
Pet owners note behavioral changes in their cats and dogs during the coronavirus pandemic
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Possible playoff host cities, virtual draft, player concerns and more
All Pennsylvanians now required to wear masks to enter essential businesses
Understanding the risky combination of diabetes and the coronavirus
MORE RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
CHOP staffers sign up to donate plasma in fight against coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More