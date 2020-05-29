As southeastern Pennsylvania moves into the yellow phase next week.
There are new questions tonight about what we should OR shouldn't do.
Health reporter and registered nurse Ali Gorman for some advice.
Many people are eager to visit with relatives, now that some of the stay at home restrictions are easing.
But what precautions should we continue to practice if we plan to get together with family?
You still have to be careful, because we are not out of the woods yet.
If you are going to get together with friends or family other than household members:
*Small gatherings
*Outside
*Maintain social distance -- if you can't, wear a face covering
* Don't share food or utensils
People in high risk categories have to be especially careful
And what about vacation? Can families finally get away, if we stay in the U-S?
The CDC has extensive guidelines on travel within the US: CLICK HERE TO READ THEM.
Most people will not like the advice; the CDC says staying home is safest.
If you are going to travel, avoid planes, trains and buses, because the risk for infection is high in these enclosed spaces
If you travel by car:
* Limit passengers
* Pack hand sanitizer
* Avoid public restrooms, if possible
* Pack food or plan on takeout
Guidelines for family gatherings, and summer travel as Yellow Phase is set
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News