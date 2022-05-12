COVID-19 memorial honors those who died in New Castle County, Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in New Castle County, Delaware held a special memorial for the roughly 1,300 county residents who died from COVID-19.The ceremony was held Wednesday night at Glasgow Park in Bear.Local officials gathered with faith leaders and loved ones to unveil a memorial flag display with the names of those who died from COVID 19.There was also a dedication of a memorial bench, and photos of those who died are displayed on the walls of the barn on the site of Glasgow Park.The exhibit will be available until October.Vernell Jackson-Hackett stood with her family and remembered her father Chester Jackson."He died when he was 89 in March of 2020. It's a beautiful outlet. The outdoors -- it's the scenery. It doesn't bring sadness, it brings joy," said Jackson-Hackett."I'm just very grateful and I'm happy that everybody was able to experience this, and their loved ones weren't forgotten," she added.Shaquanna Robinson's father Terry Mitchell was just 57 years old when he died during the pandemic. She joined his wife and their extended family sitting next to the flag bearing his name."This is like part of healing for me," said Robinson.Renee Mitchell stood next to Robinson, her husband's daughter, and said she was grateful for the fellowship."Sometimes you feel like you're isolated like you're the only one going through it. But looking around at everyone here, you know you're not alone," said Mitchell.