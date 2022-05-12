Coronavirus

COVID-19 memorial honors those who died in New Castle County, Delaware

The ceremony was held Wednesday night at Glasgow Park in Bear.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 memorial honors those who died in New Castle County

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in New Castle County, Delaware held a special memorial for the roughly 1,300 county residents who died from COVID-19.

The ceremony was held Wednesday night at Glasgow Park in Bear.

Local officials gathered with faith leaders and loved ones to unveil a memorial flag display with the names of those who died from COVID 19.

There was also a dedication of a memorial bench, and photos of those who died are displayed on the walls of the barn on the site of Glasgow Park.

The exhibit will be available until October.

Vernell Jackson-Hackett stood with her family and remembered her father Chester Jackson.

"He died when he was 89 in March of 2020. It's a beautiful outlet. The outdoors -- it's the scenery. It doesn't bring sadness, it brings joy," said Jackson-Hackett.

"I'm just very grateful and I'm happy that everybody was able to experience this, and their loved ones weren't forgotten," she added.

Shaquanna Robinson's father Terry Mitchell was just 57 years old when he died during the pandemic. She joined his wife and their extended family sitting next to the flag bearing his name.

"This is like part of healing for me," said Robinson.

Renee Mitchell stood next to Robinson, her husband's daughter, and said she was grateful for the fellowship.

"Sometimes you feel like you're isolated like you're the only one going through it. But looking around at everyone here, you know you're not alone," said Mitchell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelawarecoronavirusfamilycoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Why some get COVID even after being vaccinated, double-boosted
Philadelphia recommends masks for large indoor gatherings
Philly animal shelters stressed as dog surrenders rise
Why 100 million in US could be infected during COVID surge this fall
TOP STORIES
Mom mourns son killed in brazen daytime shooting in Philadelphia
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
Woman found dead inside South Jersey motel room
Mental health teams will respond to 911 calls with Delco officers
Philly property owners getting new assessments: What you should know
What to know about rare hepatitis outbreak in kids after new CDC alert
Man shot by Philly police officer inside 39th District building
Show More
As businesses prep, experts predict busy summer for Jersey Shore
South Philly playwright wins 2022 Pultizer Prize for Drama
Senate Democrats' effort to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster
$3M lottery ticket sold at Acme in South Philly
Montco nonprofit sends families battling cancer on respite trips
More TOP STORIES News