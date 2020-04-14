Star-studded fundraiser announced to benefit New Jersey Pandemic Fund | Watch on 6abc

"Jersey 4 Jersey" will feature a star-studded line-up to raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic during a special one-hour event on Wednesday, April 22.
You can watch the event beginning at 7 p.m. on 6abc, 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app, and the 6abc apps for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
Money raised benefits the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Among the celebrities who have said they are taking part are Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and SZA.
"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best - take care of one another," said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. "That's why we're asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."
The event will also honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, and remind everyone of the steps they should be doing to curb coronavirus transmission.
The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund was launched on March 24, 2020, to marshal resources to meet critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 within New Jersey.
In less than three weeks, more than $18 million has already been raised.
"Even small donations. $10, $20 and $5. Whatever it might be. People are stretching to give us those dollars and they really add up," said Governor Phil Murphy.
NJPRF will provide grants to existing organizations with a demonstrated track record of caring for vulnerable communities, and 100% of every dollar received will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, go to NJPRF.org.