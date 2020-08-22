Education

Multiple NJ high school students test positive for COVID-19 after beach party: Officials

WOOLWICH TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Gloucester County Health Department is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among a number of high school students.

They all reportedly attend Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township.

In a letter sent home to parents this week, the school district superintendent says it's believed that the students contracted the virus while attending a beach party in Sea Isle City last Thursday, August 13.

The superintendent says multiple students from the school have test positive.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says 83 additional COVID-19 contact tracers have been put to work this week. But Murphy says more than half of the people they call, refuse to cooperate.



The district is asking any student who may have attended the party to self-isolate for 14 days.

Parents are also asked to call the school to let them know if their child attended the party.

While school has not resumed yet, the district says students are currently taking part in multiple activities, camps, and athletic practices, risking transmitting the virus to others.

Kingsway is reopening schools on September 8 with a hybrid learning plan of in-person and virtual instruction.

