Delaware officials announce COVID-19 updates for unvaccinated individuals, testing program

Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health recommend those who are not vaccinated get tested at least once a week.
"While vaccination is the best way to put an end to this pandemic, routine COVID-19 testing remains key for those who have not yet taken that step, or who are unable to be vaccinated," said Carney. "Our cases are increasing, and we need to do all we can to catch any potential surges as early as possible so we can do contact tracing and stop the spread of the virus immediately."
Delaware health officials say COVID-19 cases have been steadily climbing during July, with 100 new cases per day reported over the last five days.
The state also announced a number of new testing sites.
In addition, take-home testing kits are available for residents.
DPH's list of recommendations for unvaccinated people:
- Get tested once a week.
- Get tested 5-7 days after being exposed to someone with COVID.
- Isolate at home immediately if unvaccinated and develop symptoms of COVID-19, and quarantine at home immediately if exposed to someone with COVID-19.
A full list of testing locations and options can be found here.
