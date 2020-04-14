Cooper University Health opening 2 testing sites for first responders

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cooper University Health Care is opening two new COVID-19 testing sites on Tuesday.
The two new testing sites will be for Camden County law enforcement and first responders from all levels of government based in and around Camden.
The first new testing site, serving all levels of law enforcement and Cooper employees, will be accessible via the Benson Street entrance to the Camden County Improvement Authority Parking Garage (entry via Benson Street on Haddon Ave) on the Cooper Health Sciences Campus in Camden. It will be open for drive-thru only appointments weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Testing for EMS personnel, all levels of law enforcement, and Cooper employees will be available at the Cooper Emergency/Trauma entrance on Benson Street weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Both testing sites are open by appointment to those who have symptoms and meet other criteria (including exposure), and who have received a referral for testing from a medical provider.
To schedule an appointment, first responders and law enforcement should call 856-968-7100 or 856-342-2881 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.).
These sites are in addition to a Cooper community based COVID-19 testing collection site in Cherry Hill, as well as sites at Cooper's Poynt Park in Camden and in Deptford, Gloucester County..
