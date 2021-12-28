coronavirus testing

Demand for COVID-19 tests creates long lines across Delaware Valley

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the long lines of cars in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
By and
Long lines for COVID-19 testing across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The struggle to meet surging demand for COVID-19 testing continues across the Delaware Valley.

Several new locations opened Tuesday, but those sites are already being inundated and seeing long lines.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a newly opened testing site in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The line stretched block after block in Clayton.

Cars upon cars waited in line for COVID-19 testing in Clayton, New Jersey on Dec. 28, 2021.



In Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood, a mobile testing location at the Roosevelt Mall also experienced long lines.

Organizers at the site said so many people were waiting by the time it opened at 9 a.m. that they had to stop more from getting in line. Organizers told them to try to find another testing site.

This was one of the city's walk-up sites where no appointments are needed.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health opened another mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Center for Excellence along Limekiln Pike in the city's Cedarbrook section.

Here is a list of resources to find an available COVID-19 testing site near you:








