COVID-19 testing sites busy ahead of Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- COVID-19 testing sites have been packed this weekend throughout the Delaware Valley, as some get tested for peace of mind before they see family.Cars lined up at the University of Delaware's STAR Campus in Newark.About 4,000 people were expected at this free drive up testing site on Saturday."I have a feeling we are going to get more. Everyone wants to get tested before the holiday," said Stephanie Mohr with the New Castle County Emergency Management Department.For some, the results of their tests will determine if they see anyone for Thanksgiving."Well it depends on what the test results say," said one woman waiting in line.The CDC has recommended that people do not travel for Thanksgiving as COVID-19 case numbers rise.In Pennsylvania the number of hospitalizations are back at the level the commonwealth saw in May.At the Liacouras Center at Temple University, people flocked to the testing site coordinated by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. The line for testing wrapped around the block."We've seen a lot of young people here today getting tested," said Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke. "We really appreciate that. We still want people to be safe. You get a test; wait until you get your results before you start traveling or going to other individual's houses."At another testing site in Kingsessing, Action News spoke with Ahmad Harris, age 9. He says he's getting tested just to be safe."It's spreading everywhere," said Harris. "You don't know who has it. I'm 9 years old. I could spread it everywhere. I really don't know."We talked to several people here who had already canceled their thanksgiving plans and didn't have any symptoms- but were getting tested anyway."I got tested because it's our civil duty to do it," said Pamela McKenzie from South Philadelphia. "Because who wants to be a spreader?"This past week Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health laid out new guidance for anyone traveling to PA, ordering anyone from another state to have a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours before entering Pennsylvania.If they choose not to test they must quarantine for two weeks when they arrive. This also applies to Pennsylvanians who have traveled to another state upon their return.