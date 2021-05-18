ChristianaCare's Dr. Marci Drees answers more of your COVID-19 vaccine questions

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ChristianaCare doctor answers more of your COVID-19 vaccine questions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. Marci Drees, chief infection prevention officer for ChristianaCare, is answering more of your COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Nikki from Pottstown asks: I saw a story about menstrual cycles changing after receiving a COVID vaccine. Should I be concerned about that if I am planning to become pregnant?

"It's been reported, anecdotally, women are saying my periods are heavier than usual for a couple of months, or some have said they are lighter than usual, the timing is off. So far, it's really been anecdotal. Now, there's a different myth going around about just infertility in general. That these vaccines can cause infertility and I just want to state again for the record, it's an absolute myth," Drees said.

RELATED: 60% of US adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Tom from Wilmington asks: Are the first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the same thing, or are there different substances in each shot?

"The difference between Pfizer and Moderna is minimal," Drees said. "They're both the same type of vaccine. They have some proprietary differences. So, if you get your two doses they should be from the same manufacturer, but it is the same vaccine you're getting with each shot."

Ken from West Chester asks: I am a COVID long-hauler and I am really scared about getting the vaccine. What should I do?



Drees says, get the shot.

"There haven't been any large studies yet, but there have been a couple smaller studies that look at people with long-haul symptoms who then get vaccinated and a significant portion seem to get better," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News