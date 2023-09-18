Updated COVID-19 vaccine rolling out to pharmacies nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pharmacies across the country are receiving shipments of the updated COVID-19 vaccine, and starting Monday appointments are available at Walgreens locations nationwide.

"I'm getting the COVID vaccine today," said Ajeenah Amir of Northeast Philadelphia.

Some slots were already offered on a rolling basis as stores like CVS and Walgreens that received early inventory. Appointments at Rite Aid are available beginning on Friday.

"I've been hearing about more of my friends getting it, and just been watching the news and understanding that more cases are coming, and I work for a health system, and so it's something that's encouraged that we do," added Amir.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID vaccine to protect against potentially serious outcomes.

The FDA and the CDC authorization for the new vaccines target newer coronavirus variants.

"A lot of my friends have actually got COVID since the weather broke, so it's definitely going to come back, with a lot of other stuff," remarked Tre James of Northeast Philadelphia.

Walgreens is among the pharmacies contracted by the CDC to offer free COVID vaccinations to uninsured and underinsured adults through the Bridge Access Program.

Some haven't gotten the past vaccinations and won't get this one either.

"I don't plan on getting the vaccine too much. I didn't get the first couple ones, I just don't think it's needed. I don't think COVID is a big deal," said Eric Hines of Northeast Philadelphia.

Some people were able to schedule appointments for Monday but saw cancellations when the shipments didn't arrive. Be sure to check with your local pharmacy about availability.