COVID-19 vaccine

When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st

By Ken Miguel, Kumasi Aaron
SAN FRANCISCO -- Ever since the coronavirus started spreading across the globe in late 2019, scientists have been looking for a vaccine. Now that vaccines are proven, it will ultimately be up to each state to determine who will get one, and when, but federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Controls gives us an idea of the timeline.

COVID-19 FAQ: Your top 7 vaccine questions, answered

Who goes first?

The first doses of a vaccine were made available in December 2020.

Those first shots are earmarked for those who are at highest risk of infection, health care workers and nursing home residents.

Because the first vaccines require two separate shots 21 days apart, the second batch of vaccines delivered in January 2021 will likely go to those same people.

By February, the next round of vaccinations are expected.

The CDC recommends these shots be given to the next highest-risk people.

RELATED: Here's how many COVID-19 vaccine doses your county is getting in 1st round of shipments

That includes:

  • People over the age of 65
  • People with medical conditions that put them at risk of death if infected
  • Essential workers, like those employed in education, food, transportation and law enforcement.


Again, because it will take two doses - it will likely take two months to vaccinate that round of people.

One thing to keep in mind, if you've been infected with the coronavirus, you'll likely need to wait until the next round of vaccinations. That's because people who have already had the virus, likely already have some immunity, according to health experts.

RELATED: FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By April, the next round of vaccinations will be distributed to everyone else. Healthy, nonessential workers younger than 65, will begin receiving the vaccine by springtime.

At that rate, most Americans could be vaccinated by early summer.

But that doesn't mean life will immediately go back to normal, or that the virus will go away, but, we will be one step closer.

Until then, keep your distance, keep washing your hands, and keep safe.

VIDEO: 1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
EMBED More News Videos

As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.



If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocaliforniahealthvaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine | LIVE
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain, wet snow today, Winter Storm Watch for Weds.
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
New COVID restrictions going into effect in Delaware: Everything you should know
Customer leaves waitress $5,000 tip on $205 bill. Here's her reaction
Pa. members of Electoral College to vote today in Harrisburg
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Jalen Hurts, Eagles defeat Saints 24-21
Show More
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine | LIVE
More than 8 in 10 Americans would choose to be inoculated, new poll finds
NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday
Philly COVID: Roughly 15,000 vaccine doses expected to arrive this week
US government agencies hacked; Russia possible culprit
More TOP STORIES News