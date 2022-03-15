2 years later: Media, Pa. businesses rebounding from pandemic

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On March 14, 2020, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the two-week closure of all schools and non-essential businesses due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.Restaurants closed for indoor dining, salons shuddered and all of its patrons were forced to stay home."We're used to packing in, you know, a couple hundred people here for Friday and Saturday nights, and the rest of the week about the same. So to take that away and try to rely on just takeout to pay the bills and the staff, that was tough," said Spasso Italian Grill manager Zac Schauerman.Little did we know then that two weeks would become two years.Health officials say we're now shifting from a pandemic to an endemic."Endemic just means that it's now here and probably going to stay," said Dr. Debra Powell, division chief of infectious diseases at Tower Health.Powelll says the Covid-19 infection rate is significantly down, but another slight uptick in a month is expected."There is a new variant that's circulating -- it's BA.2. It's a subvariant of omicron. It's more infectious than the initial omicron variant but not any more severe in disease," she said.It's unsettling news to parents still waiting for FDA approval on a vaccine for children under five."The initial dose I think was too low and now with a higher dose, we can get to that higher efficacy rate that we really need," said Powell.She says we can expect a few more months of testing before it's approved.