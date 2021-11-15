Here are the latest health and safety guidelines for the 2021 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Fully cover an individual's nose and mouth

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured, for example, with ties or ear loops

Be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable

Based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever or Chills Muscle pain or body aches

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

New onset of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting

Any other posted symptoms from CDC Guidelines

Have you had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have not completed the required self-quarantine period? Or are you awaiting results of a COVID-19 test due to possible exposure or symptoms?

If you are planning on coming to see the 2021 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, here are some health and safety guidelines for you.City of Philadelphia regulations require masks at all times except while eating/drinking even in the public viewing areas along the parade route.Face coverings must:Prior to coming to the parade, please take your temperature and complete the following Health Screening Checklist. If you answer "Yes" to any one of these, please stay home and stay safe.Take your temperature.Is your temperature 100.4F / 38C or higher?Do you have any of the following symptoms?If you answered yes to these question, please stay at home. You can watch the parade on 6abc and 6abc.com.