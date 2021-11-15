Here are the latest health and safety guidelines for the 2021 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

If you are planning on coming to see the 2021 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, here are some health and safety guidelines for you.General Public
City of Philadelphia regulations require masks at all times except while eating/drinking even in the public viewing areas along the parade route.
Face coverings must:Fully cover an individual's nose and mouthFit snugly but comfortably against the side of the faceBe secured, for example, with ties or ear loopsBe made of breathable material, either disposable or reusableBased on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.Health Screening Checklist
Prior to coming to the parade, please take your temperature and complete the following Health Screening Checklist. If you answer "Yes" to any one of these, please stay home and stay safe.
Take your temperature.
Is your temperature 100.4F / 38C or higher?
Do you have any of the following symptoms?CoughShortness of breath or difficulty breathingFever or Chills Muscle pain or body achesNew loss of taste or smellSore throatNew onset of nausea, diarrhea and vomitingAny other posted symptoms from CDC GuidelinesHave you had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have not completed the required self-quarantine period? Or are you awaiting results of a COVID-19 test due to possible exposure or symptoms?
If you answered yes to these question, please stay at home. You can watch the parade on 6abc and 6abc.com.Are you a ticketed guest?Please click here for the rules for our ticket holders.
