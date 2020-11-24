Health & Fitness

Finding your nearest COVID-19 testing site in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are many locations around the Delaware and Lehigh valleys to get tested for coronavirus.

Some testing sites require a doctor's referral, but not all. Some are only for the residents of the county where the test is being administered. And still others are only for patients of the hospital that is running the testing. While others, you do not need to show any symptoms.

So make sure to read the requirements for the testing site you are looking up before you go.

PENNSYLVANIA

Use the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Viral Testing Map by clicking here.

PHILADELPHIA

Use Philadelphia's COVID-19 Testing Sites Map by clicking here.

NEW JERSEY

Use New Jersey's COVID-19 Testing Finder by clicking here.

DELAWARE

Use Delaware's Testing Events Map by clicking here.
