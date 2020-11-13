Giant, Acme, CVS, more partner with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved

The Giant Company announced Friday it will become a COVID-19 vaccine provider.
The company, which has 132 Giant and Martin's in-store pharmacies, said it has signed on with HHS to be a provider "once a vaccine is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States."
"Our pharmacists are trusted health advisors in the local communities that we serve and well-equipped to safely administer future COVID-19 vaccines," Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations for The Giant Company, said in statement.
She added, "Being part of this federal pharmacy program lays the groundwork once a vaccine is available to help increase access to and distribution of the vaccine."
The Giant company said its team of pharmacists regularly administer vaccinations from annual flu shots to pneumonia and shingles vaccines. It has stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
Albertsons, which owns Acme and Safeway, also signed up for the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination.
"Throughout this pandemic, our pharmacy teams have been on the front lines, offering care and health solutions for our communities," said Omer Gaijal, SVP of Albertsons Companies Pharmacy and Health, in a statement. "When a vaccine is ready, our pharmacists will play a critical role in administering this important public health service."
The HHS said, "Currently, there are no COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized or approved by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to the CDC. However, this pharmacy partnership is being established in anticipation that one or more COVID-19 vaccines will be authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States before the end of 2020."
Other businesses that have partnered with HHS on the COVID-19 vaccine include Wegmans, ShopRite, Costco, and Weis Markets.
Below is the list from HHS of chain and community-pharmacies networks that have signed on:
- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (incl., Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaws, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky's, Pak n Save, Sav-On)
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- CPESN USA, LLC
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (incl. Long's)
- Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation's PSAO, Elevate Provider
- Health Mart Systems, Inc.
- H-E-B, LP
- Hy-Vee, Inc.
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health's PSAOs
- Managed Health Care Associates (MHA)
- Meijer Inc.
- Publix Super Markets, Inc.
- Retail Business Services, LLC (incl., Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co, Stop & Shop)
- Rite Aid Corp.
- The Kroger Co. (incl., Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Frys, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Marianos, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market)
- Topco Associates, LLC (incl. Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire's Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire's Pharmacy, Coborn's Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley's, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Acme Fresh Markets)
- Walgreens (incl. Duane Reade)
- Walmart, Inc. (incl. Sam's Club)
- Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. (incl. Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Fresco Y Mas)
