Growing number of Americans willing to take COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows

With two COVID-19 vaccines now in the final stages of approval for use in the United States, more Americans say they are willing to be immunized against the disease, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.

In the latest survey, 63% said they would take it if it was "available right now at no cost."

The public's willingness to receive an FDA approved COVID-19 vaccination has nearly rebounded to the previous high of 66% after hitting a 50% low point in September, according to Gallup.

The online Gallup survey was conducted from Nov. 16-29 after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine was more than 90% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials. Since then, Moderna has made a similar announcement.

Both companies are still waiting for emergency FDA approval.

If it's granted, the first shots could be given before the end of the year.
