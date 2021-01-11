Governor Murphy tours second New Jersey vaccination mega-site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9558384" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In Florida over the weekend, some of the most vulnerable citizens waited for hours to get the shot.

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy spent Friday morning touring New Jersey's newest mega-site for COVID-19 vaccinations.The site, at Rowan College in Sewell, New Jersey, first opened last Friday, but got the grand tour treatment from the governor's team on Monday.The line for vaccinations extended from the front door all the way to the parking lot as people in Group 1B waited - spaced six feet apart and masked up.Police and fire personnel are part of Group 1B, which is now eligible for vaccinations in New Jersey. Group 1B also includes people age 75 and up."With every vaccination given, we come closer to the light at the end of the tunnel where we can move beyond this epidemic," said Judy Persichilli, the Department of Health Commissioner.Murphy toured the other mega-site in Rockaway, New Jersey last week. The state plans on eventually having six mega sites, each capable of eventually vaccinating up to 2,400 people per day. Officials say, right now, the sites are likely to vaccinate closer to 1,000 people per day.Governor Phil Murphy says a significant portion of the New Jersey population would have to be willing to be vaccinated in order for the state to achieve its goals of defeating the virus."(We'd need to vaccinate) 70% of the adult population in the state within six months. That's 4.7 million New Jerseyans," said Murphy.Residents age 65 and up and people with medical conditions are included in New Jersey's Group 1C.The general population is part of Group 2, which may not be vaccinated until April or May.New Jersey will have more than 300 vaccination sites. Vaccinations at the mega-sites are by appointment only.State leaders encourage people wishing to get vaccinated to register on the states website: COVID19.nj.gov.