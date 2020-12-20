Black Doctors Covid Consortium 17-year-old volunteer gets coronavirus vaccine

Kayla Foy is hoping her story will encourage more people to do the same.
Foy helps with data collection for the consortium, which tests at-risk communities for COVID-19 for free.
Foy tells Action News she hopes to inspire people her age and in the Black community to get vaccinated.
The teen says she felt "fine" and "excited" after receiving the vaccine.
Initial shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S. left a distribution center Sunday, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.
The trucks left the factory in the Memphis area with the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout.
Later Sunday, an expert committee will debate who should be next in line for early doses of the Moderna vaccine and a similar one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech. Pfizer's shots were first shipped out a week ago and started being used the next day, kicking off the nation's biggest vaccination drive.
