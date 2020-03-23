First COVID-19 death confirmed in Camden County, New Jersey

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The first coronavirus-related death has been reported in Camden County, New Jersey, according to Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr."I am sorry to report the first COVID-19 death in Camden County. My deepest sympathy to her family members and friends. Please, please follow all orders and recommendations to flatten the curve," said Cappelli in a tweet on Sunday night.So far, 20 people have died from COVID-19 in New Jersey.On Sunday, Camden County officials provided an update saying five new additional positive cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 24.-New Patient 1: Male, 60s, Cherry Hill, currently hospitalized.-New Patient 2: Female, 60s, Cherry Hill, self-isolating at home.-New Patient 3: Female, 60s, Cherry Hill, self-isolating at home.-New Patient 4: Female, 50s, Winslow, currently hospitalized.-New Patient 5: Female, 80s, Barrington, currently hospitalized.The county health department is currently working with the New Jersey Department of Health to trace close contacts of these newest cases.Residents should call 9-1-1 during emergencies only, for those with questions or concerns related to the coronavirus, call the free, 24-hour public hotline at 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253, where trained professionals are standing by to answer your questions.