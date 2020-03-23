Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Camden County, New Jersey

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The first coronavirus-related death has been reported in Camden County, New Jersey, according to Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr.

"I am sorry to report the first COVID-19 death in Camden County. My deepest sympathy to her family members and friends. Please, please follow all orders and recommendations to flatten the curve," said Cappelli in a tweet on Sunday night.

So far, 20 people have died from COVID-19 in New Jersey.

On Sunday, Camden County officials provided an update saying five new additional positive cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 24.

The following information is currently available regarding new patients:
-New Patient 1: Male, 60s, Cherry Hill, currently hospitalized.
-New Patient 2: Female, 60s, Cherry Hill, self-isolating at home.

-New Patient 3: Female, 60s, Cherry Hill, self-isolating at home.
-New Patient 4: Female, 50s, Winslow, currently hospitalized.
-New Patient 5: Female, 80s, Barrington, currently hospitalized.

The county health department is currently working with the New Jersey Department of Health to trace close contacts of these newest cases.

Residents should call 9-1-1 during emergencies only, for those with questions or concerns related to the coronavirus, call the free, 24-hour public hotline at 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253, where trained professionals are standing by to answer your questions.
