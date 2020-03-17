Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is prepping for something big at Citizens Bank Park; however, officials will not confirm at this time that this will be a testing site for COVID-19.

Chopper 6 was over Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday afternoon where Pennsylvania Task Force 1 has deployed.

Video shows two tractor-trailers being unloaded and tents erected. You can see PA-TF-1 on top of the tents indicating Pennsylvania Task Force 1.
PA-Task Force 1 is one of 28 operational and deployable groups established by FEMA that can respond to a disaster.

Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park as reported by Bob Brooks on Action News at 11 on march 17, 2020.



These tents are similar to what we've been seeing at different locations, which have been designated as official testing sites.

Officials said the city is not ready to give more details or confirm what the location will be used for, only that the city is working with the state to put up testing sites for COVID-19

On Wednesday morning, there were several police officers present, blocking off the area.

Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.



Sources have told Action News the sports complex was one of the sites being considered by officials as a coronavirus testing location.
"The City of Philadelphia is working with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to stand up testing sites for COVID-19 coronavirus. Details about these sites are still being finalized to ensure the safety of anyone tested and the staff that will work at them," said a city spokesperson.

For neighbors, this has created quite a bit of anxiety.

"Thinking about how that's going to be here. That could bring in a lot of people here," said one resident.

"It's scary, it really is. Like you don't wanna see hazmat suits in South Philadelphia. You don't see this, it's something out of a movie," said Chris Amata.

The City of Philadelphia said as of Tuesday at 1 p.m., there are 18 reported cases of the coronavirus in the city.
