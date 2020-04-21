feel good

Chester County teen cheering up nursing home residents during COVID-19 outbreak

By
BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- So much has been said about the disastrous consequences of COVID-19 in America's nursing homes, and of course, the Philadelphia region is no exception. That's why we're Philly Proud about the innovative efforts of a young lady to brighten the lives of these older residents.

Each note has little words of encouragement like "keep smiling" and "you are loved." The authors are 9 and 15 years old. Their only goal is to bring a couple of smiles to a group of people who may be feeling alone.

"They're not alone and the community cares about them," said high school sophomore Hita Gupta, the founder of the non-profit "Brighten A Day."

Mother & daughter nurse team takes on COVID-19 at Temple University Hospital

She got the idea when the pandemic started. Before there were stay-at-home orders, she was spending her free time volunteering at a nursing home.

"A few weeks ago I learned that I couldn't go there anymore because they weren't allowing any visitors, they were also canceling a lot of the activities that were going on in the building because they were trying to limit the interaction between seniors," she said.

She says she wanted to show the seniors she cared even if she couldn't physically be there, so she started collecting activity books and colored pencils to donate to senior centers, a total of 14 so far.

"The one thing we want to focus on is normalcy. We want to still make sure the residents are engaged, they're happy," said Kevin McTague, who works at Wayne Center, a Genesis HealthCare facility.

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

He says donations like Gupta's are really making a difference.

"Anything that you send the residents that is handwritten is special to them right off the bat no matter what," he said.

For now, most of Gupta's care packages are going to facilities in Chester County, but she says she sees the nonprofit getting much bigger than that, which is why she's reaching out to facilities in different states and even different countries.

"Loneliness is one of the biggest problems that people of all ages face today and I want to be able to bring love, hope, and joy to as many people as I can," she said.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19, dermatologists say

Delaware County workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear

Pet owners note behavioral changes in their cats and dogs during the coronavirus pandemic

The NHL's coronavirus pause: Possible playoff host cities, virtual draft, player concerns and more

All Pennsylvanians now required to wear masks to enter essential businesses

Understanding the risky combination of diabetes and the coronavirus

MORE RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychester countynursing homesocietycoronavirusfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Steakhouse makes breakfast for Chicago's homeless
Curbside concert in Havertown during COVID-19 shutdown
Delco workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear
Workers go home after weeks of making virus protective gear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. stay home order in effect until May 8; some restrictions to be eased
Burglars target Center City businesses during COVID-19 shutdown
Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
CHOP staffers sign up to donate plasma in fight against COVID-19
Protesters rally in Harrisburg to demand Gov. Wolf reopen economy
Small businesses struggling to secure loans amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
First Philly coronavirus patients being admitted to Liacouras Center
Pennsylvania starts curbside pickup at some liquor stores
New Jersey's COVID-19 outbreak stabilizing, Murphy says
Order for Pennsylvanians to wear masks inside businesses in effect
Record Turnout At Enon Baptist Church Testing Site
More TOP STORIES News