Cowboy takes down robber in butcher shop

Video captured a dramatic take-down of a would-be robber at a shop in Mexico.A man in a cowboy hat was standing near the counter when a man pulled a gun on the clerk. The man jumped into action and tackled the gunman.The tackle caused the gunman to drop his weapon, but then he took out a knife, so employees sprung into action and helped the cowboy keep the suspect under control until police came.When police arrived, the suspect complained that employees used too much force to subdue him.