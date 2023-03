Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash that also critically injured two people.

According to police, three people were trapped in one of the vehicles and needed to be pulled from the wreckage.

The collision happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at Cobbs Creek Parkway and Greenway Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

One victim died at the scene and two other people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No word on what caused the cash.