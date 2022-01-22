Fiery crash leaves a driver dead in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash in the city's Port Richmond section.
Emergency crews responded to the 2900 block of Richmond Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers say the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and immediately caught fire.
Police say the driver was caught in the fire and died on scene.
The victim has not been identified by officials.
