Crash video shows dangers of driving on icy highways

Police in Ohio have released dash cam video showing a violent crash that illustrates the dangers drivers face on icy highways.The crash happened back in November of 2018 on Interstate 75 in Allen County.The dash cam video, taken from a tractor trailer, shows a 2006 Dodge pickup truck lose control on the icy surface of the roadway. The pickup then veers across the highway, slams into a guardrail, then ricochets back into traffic where it is struck by the tractor trailer.The tractor trailer then jackknifes and pushes the pickup truck into a Ford Crown Victoria that was disabled on the side of the highway - the Ford's occupants, who were standing near the car, are seen jumping to safety.Upon sharing the video, police say: "It demonstrates two important things to keep in mind during the winter. One, that bridges and overpasses freeze first and can remain icy when other sections of pavement are not. And two, that should your vehicle become disabled along a highway, remain inside it if possible. It's the safest place to wait for help."Incredibly, no one was seriously injured in the crash.