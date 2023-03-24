Police search for 2 suspects accused of credit card fraud, using skimmers in Berks County

The two men allegedly accessed ATMs throughout the county on March 3 using clone credit card numbers

SPRING TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Berks County are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who are suspected of credit card fraud and using skimmer devices.

The Spring Township Police Department provided images of the suspects.

The two men allegedly accessed ATMs throughout the county on March 3 using clone credit card numbers.

Investigators say they withdrew an undetermined amount of cash on March 5.

Police are asking that if anyone has information on the suspects or the crimes to please come forward. All tips can be made anonymously.