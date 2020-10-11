PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left one man dead in the city's Crescentville section.
The shooting happened just around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of Garland Street.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and stomach.
The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests and no weapon have been recovered.
27-year-old man shot, killed in the city's Crescentville section: Police
