27-year-old man shot, killed in the city's Crescentville section: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left one man dead in the city's Crescentville section.

The shooting happened just around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of Garland Street.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and stomach.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests and no weapon have been recovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crescentville (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Norristown neighborhood comes together for 10-month-old allegedly killed by father
Shots fired at Philly vigil for teen killed in takeout restaurant
Philadelphia police search for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
AccuWeather: Warmer Saturday, effects of Delta on the way
Show More
Unbeaten Steelers welcome improving Eagles, NFL fans
2 teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Nurse shares terrifying experience being carjacked at gunpoint
Family of 4, dog escape from burning Palmyra home
More TOP STORIES News