Forest fire consumes 750-acres in Winslow Township, New Jersey

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A forest fire has consumed roughly 750-acres of land in Camden County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Crews are working to contain the blaze at the Winslow Wildlife Management Area in the Winslow Township section of the county.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Fleming Pike.

There is no threat to the public and no evacuations have been ordered.

No injures have been reported.

