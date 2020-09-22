Large search effort underway in Caln Township for possible downed paraglider

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large search effort is underway from the air and on the ground near a wooded area of Caln Township, Chester County for a possible downed paraglider on Monday night.The search is happening along the 200 block of Reeceville Road.Authorities tell Action News that it started just after 8 p.m.According to the Chester County Dept of Emergency Services, emergency crews are in the area of Brandywine Hospital searching for the possible missing person. So far, no one has been found.Chopper 6 was overhead as crews scoured the dark wooded area and nearby field with flashlights."Responders believe that it was a dark-colored paraglider that went down," said authorities.Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.