Crime Fighters: Who killed Rohquan Gardner?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Halloween night turned deadly for an 18-year-old in Philadelphia's East Germantown section. At 10:04 p.m. Rohquan Gardner was in the area of the 700 block of East Chelten Avenue."(The) 14th police district responded to the area of Chelten Avenue, East Chelten Avenue, on reports of gunshots. Upon their arrival they found a body on the highway later to be identified as Roquan Gardner," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.Gardner was pronounced dead at the hospital."It's fairly early in the evening, night so anybody knows anything there's a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who did that. You can call our tip line anonymously at 215-546-TIPS," said Montecalvo.