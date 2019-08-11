PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother grieving the sudden loss of her son is coming to you for help in finding his killer.
Sandra Ray said Thursday, May 23 was a beautiful spring day and said her son had just gone for a bike ride.
"He had just left the house and told me he'd be right back. He had a hot date," she said.
But 25-year-old Virgil Ross didn't come back home.
"From what I know the person got out of the car or came from somewhere and shot my son in broad daylight," she said.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 11th and Thompson Streets in North Philadelphia. Ross was pronounced dead at the hospital.
"He was a victim He was just riding his bike," she said. "Not only did they shoot him, but he also fell off the bike. They went over and stood over him and continued to look him in his face and continue to shoot him and parts of his body."
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
Sandra takes solace in the fact that a woman passing by comforted her dying son and was able to tell her his last words.
"He told her to tell his mom that he loves me," she said.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Virgil Ross?
