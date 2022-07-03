Crime Fighters: Who killed Ahmad Morales?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been two years since the death of 24-year-old Ahmad Morales.For the first time, his mother spoke with Action News about her son and what happened on that fateful day.Tamika Morales is a hairdresser and said her son Ahmad Morales was following in her footsteps."He started barbering and started at 16. That's what he was doing up until, you know, his passing," she said.On Friday, July 3, 2020, Tamika said she didn't hear from Ahmad all day which was unusual.Later that night, she got a call, but it wasn't from Ahmad."That's when I got the call from a young lady he was seeing at the time," Tamika said. "She was screaming on the phone saying that my son was shot."At 7:19 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of South 24th Street in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section for reports of a person shot.When they arrived, there was a crime scene but no victim.Ahmad had been shot multiple times, but a private vehicle took him to the hospital before police got there.24-year-old Ahmad was pronounced dead at the hospital.His mother said he got a call and walked to a corner store, but not the one near where he was staying.Surveillance video from the area showed a white 2016 to 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo drive up to Ahmad.Police said a rear passenger got out of the vehicle as it stopped, approached Ahmad, shooting him.The driver and another passenger also fired guns from the vehicle."Sometimes I think, you know, was my son set up? Did somebody tell him to come to that store?" Tamika asked.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.