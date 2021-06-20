Crime Fighters: Who killed Michael Fox?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving family is set to mark another year without their son. His mother is coming forward once again for answers that will hopefully close his case.June 22 marks nine years since the death of 32-year-old Michael Fox."When I say nine years, I know to some it probably sounds like a long time, but for us, it's really, it's not. It feels like it was just yesterday," said Michael Fox's mother, Diane Fox.It was a Friday night at midnight back in 2012 when police were called to the 900 block of 8th Street in the city's Old City section.When they arrived, they found Fox's body in his 3rd-floor bedroom, beaten to death. Police say he had been dead for two days.His mother says police told her every lead was followed, but they need more. That is why they keep putting his name out to the public."It's sort of our job now to make sure that the case stays, you know, I hear the word cold case used for our case. I don't like that word. So we make sure that it's not going to stay a cold case," Fox said.The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward.Also, the City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."I believe someday we're going to get an answer. And I think as long as we stay in front of the case and we let people know that we're not going to forget about it, we'll get an answer," Fox added.