Crime Fighters: Who killed Isheem Chancy?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local authorities are hoping for a break in a case of a teenager shot dead inside a takeout restaurant this past December.

On Saturday, December 5, just after 2 a.m., 19-year-old Isheem Chancy found himself at the Natural Restaurant at North 8th Street and Lindley Avenue in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood.

Police were called for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived, they found Chancy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the floor inside the restaurant.

"He was immediately transported in a radio control car to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"It's time for people to step up. Make the call, there were people in the restaurant, so somebody knows who did this. So just call. You will remain anonymous. And if your information leads to an arrested conviction, you will see up to $20,000," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrime fighterscrime
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Transgender woman stabbed multiple times in Germantown
Double shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead in Kensington: Police
13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old sister: DA
1 dead and 5 others injured after shooting during a "pop-up" party
Wrong-way crash leaves two dead, three hurt in Camden, NJ
Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80
Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people
Show More
Activists hold peace rallies in wake of surging gun violence
Crowds gathered outdoors for the first day of spring
Harris leads short-handed 76ers past Kings 129-105
Real fears among Asian-American women following Georgia killings
Boil Water Advisory lifted in Pottstown
More TOP STORIES News