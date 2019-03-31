Crime Fighters: Who killed Shyheem Lewis?

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A late night trip to the deli turns deadly for a man in North Philadelphia. Now his father is coming to you for answers."I want justice for my son," said Sherman Lewis.33-year-old Shyheem Lewis was heading to the deli on Friday, July 27 along the 2700 block of North 15th Street in North Philadelphia.At about 12:38 a.m. police were called for reports of a "person with a gun"."He said 'is this your son' I said 'yes,' he said 'we got bad news for you'," said Lewis.Lewis was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."If I knew someone who seen it I would like them to come up and tell me something about it," Lewis said.