Crime Fighters: Who killed Shyheem Lewis?

Crime Fighters: Who killed Shyheem Lewis? Rick Williams reports during Action News at 10pm on March 30, 2019.

By Heather Grubola
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A late night trip to the deli turns deadly for a man in North Philadelphia. Now his father is coming to you for answers.

"I want justice for my son," said Sherman Lewis.

33-year-old Shyheem Lewis was heading to the deli on Friday, July 27 along the 2700 block of North 15th Street in North Philadelphia.

At about 12:38 a.m. police were called for reports of a "person with a gun".

"He said 'is this your son' I said 'yes,' he said 'we got bad news for you'," said Lewis.

Lewis was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"If I knew someone who seen it I would like them to come up and tell me something about it," Lewis said.
