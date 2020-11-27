Pets & Animals

Take a look at Utah's highway overpass for wildlife

PARK CITY, Utah -- Utah officials are seeing success with an overpass bridge meant to keep wildlife from being hit on roadways in the state.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released video of its "Critter Bridge" this week.

All sorts of animals have been seen taking advantage of the car-free overpass over the past couple of years.

Surveillance video from the highway has captured bobcats, coyotes, deer, mountain lions, moose and even bears all using the structure.

The bridge was built in 2018 to also reduce the amount of traffic accidents. Officials said wildlife typically needs time to adjust, but they didn't think there would be such success so soon.

Officials are also planning to build a massive overpass for wildlife over Highway 101 in Southern California. They hope to break ground next year.

SEE ALSO: Loose horse spotted crossing busy Texas freeway
EMBED More News Videos

This poor creature was seen trotting along the freeway by this driver, who expresses his frustration perfectly!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsutahamazing videohighway 101governmentnatureconstructiontechnologyroad safetyu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
Father shoots son-in-law after argument, police say
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Thanksgiving could make or break US coronavirus response
Eagles RT Lane Johnson to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
Show More
AccuWeather: Mild today and tranquil, Monday rainstorm
Chester Co. mom charged in abuse of 9-year-old daughter
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
WWII vet who raised millions for COVID-19 care on GQ cover
More TOP STORIES News