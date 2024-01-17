3 suspects in custody following attack on Philadelphia crossing guard

Police say the crossing guard was knocked to the ground, punched and then stomped after an argument with three females.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have three suspects in custody following an assault on a crossing guard.

The attack happened back on November 30, 2023, around 3:40 p.m., on the 2800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Investigators say 26-year-old Imani Thomas and 18-year-old Destiny Sanders got into an argument with the crossing guard, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly punched her. Both were taken into custody on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old, who was also involved in the assault, turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday.

Action News obtained video showing three women standing around the victim, arguing at the corner near the William D. Kelley School.

The altercation went on for several minutes until a woman dressed in all black took off her jacket and threw it on the ground. Moments later, the woman in black starts swinging at the crossing guard.

The female victim received swelling to her nose, left hand, right leg and bruising to her head and face due to this incident.

