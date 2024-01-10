Police search for 3 suspects in attack of Philadelphia crossing guard

Police say the crossing guard was knocked to the ground, punched and then stomped after an argument with three unknown females.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in connection with an assault of a crossing guard.

It happened back on November 30, 2023, around 3:40 p.m., on the 2800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Action News obtained video showing three women standing around the victim, arguing at the corner near the William D. Kelley School.

The altercation went on for several minutes until a woman dressed in all black took off her jacket and threw it on the ground. Moments later, the woman in black starts swinging at the crossing guard.

Police say the 29-year-old crossing guard was knocked to the ground, punched and then stomped after an argument with three unknown females.

Philadelphia police searching for three suspects in connection with the assault of a crossing guard in Strawberry Mansion.

The female victim received swelling to her nose, left hand, right leg and bruising to her head and face due to this incident.

According to Diana Montanez, the same suspects were arguing with the crossing guard days before the assault.

"She was standing right here and a bunch of girls came towards her and started screaming at her and yelling at her. And after that, you know everybody just goes their way because they don't want to get in trouble or none of that," recalled Montanez.

Parents with children who attend this school say they haven't seen the crossing guard since that attack.

"It was a bad thing to happen to her because I never seen her doing anything wrong, just doing her job," said Umar Jones of North Philadelphia.

Police are still searching for the three individuals. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker