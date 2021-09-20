latin heritage month

Come get a taste of Havana with Casa Cubana

By Akilah Davis, Patrick Nagle, Christian Todd
EMBED <>More Videos

Get a taste of Havana with Casa Cubana

RALEIGH -- Havana might be hundreds of miles away from North Carolina, but if you live in Raleigh, you won't have to go far to taste authentic Cuban cuisine. Casa Cubana is nestled near the border of Raleigh and Wake Forest. A classic 1956 Ford Fairlane greets patrons before entering the restaurant. A Cuban flag waves proudly from the roof of the vehicle.

Reporter Akilah Davis with an overview of what Casa Cubana has to offer.



"When you walk in the door you already feel like, 'I'm no longer in Raleigh, North Carolina, I've been transported to Cuba," said co-owner Randy Hernandez.

Co-owner Randy Hernandez standing in front of his restaurant, and an iconic 1956 Ford Fairlane.



A rum bar accompanies the cuisine giving customers a taste of Havana. Some patrons say there weren't many quality Cuban food options available in the Triangle, until now.

Casa Cubana's famous Mojito.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
latin heritage monthlatino heritage monthfoodrestaurantlocalishhispanic heritagewtvd
LATIN HERITAGE MONTH
Get a taste of Havana with Casa Cubana
New candlemaker lights up business with Latinx-inspired scents
TikTok star Leo González fuses comedy, culture for laughter, healing
Our America: Todos Unidos | Watch the full episode
TOP STORIES
Authorities swarm Laundrie family home in Gabby Petito case
Suspect in fatal Pat's attack turns himself in, warrants issued for 2
NJ sets deadline for child care workers to be vaccinated
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
3 men in police gear wanted in Philly home invasion
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion law case in December
Anthony 'AJ' Johnson, 'Friday' actor and comedian, has died
Show More
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
Eagles fans excited to be back, but not about Week 2 outcome
Expectant mom on life support survives COVID with pregnancy intact
Flood victim given days to move out of apartment with missing floor
Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker
More TOP STORIES News