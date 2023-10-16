Manny Vibez creating good vibes in memory of lost brother

Manny Vibez is a new brunch spot serving up many of the breakfast items the owner and her late brother enjoyed as kids.

NORWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A new Delaware County brunch destination is putting more than just food on the table.

The husband and wife team of Christiana Marie Ruiz-Penaloza and Mario opened the space in August.

Christiana opened the doors exactly one year after losing her brother Manny, who she worked closely with in the restaurant business.

The menu is an ode to favorite foods the siblings grew up eating with everything from Smash burgers on a bagel to cheesesteak eggrolls, huevos rancheros and a crab cake eggs benedict.

Christiana dedicated the space to her brother and works closely with her husband, sister and mother to run the restaurant.

Manny Vibez | Facebook | Instagram

11 East Winona Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074