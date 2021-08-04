Shocking video shows deadly shooting inside North Philly business; suspects wanted

It happened on July 10 just before 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Cumberland Street.
Video released by police shows the wanted suspect walking near a vehicle outside of the business. Moments later, you can see the gunman walk in and unleash a barrage of bullets, killing a man as he drops to the floor.
After the shooting, the video shows several others walking into the business and take a gun and several items from the victim while he's on the floor.
The male victim has not been identified at this time.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and the conviction in the case.