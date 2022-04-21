consumer

Some companies dropping customer service phone representatives

Here are a few ways to get a company's attention if they don't have a real person you can talk to.
By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From state unemployment offices to the IRS, complaints about call centers are, high but what about companies that don't have call centers at all?

A growing number of companies no longer have live customer service representatives to talk to by phone.

If you have a problem with a company, your only recourse is a chatbot or email. That's the bad news.

The good news is we do have some ideas to make your voice heard and get your concerns addressed.

"I've been on Facebook for 12 years. I never thought this would happen to me," said Darla Prevento of Newark, Delaware.

Prevento said her Facebook account got hacked and then disabled. In a panic, she tried contacting Facebook for help but said there was no one to talk to. She could only submit her issue online.

"So my son found a link, we went ahead and put it through," she said.

But Prevento could not get the issue resolved. And Facebook isn't the only company without a customer service person to talk to. Fashion brand Karen Millen doesn't provide a phone number either.

While Tesla does have a customer service number:

"If something goes wrong with that car there's no way to get anybody," said Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" on April 5.

Goldberg sounded off, stating that getting someone on the line takes some work.

"They want you to email them if you need help," she said.

So what can you do to get a company's attention?

Number one: get social. Companies do not like to be publicly shamed and will respond if you tweet them or tag them on another social media platform.

Number two: go higher up! Find and contact Investor Relations or, better yet, the company CEO. Action News spoke with someone who was having trouble with an airline that is notorious for not responding to people. She emailed the CEO and her issue was fixed.

Number three : if all else fails reach out to the Action News Troubleshooters.
