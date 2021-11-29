Best Cyber Monday deals from big box stores to local shops

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday shopping season is starting off strong. By mid-afternoon on Black Friday, retail sales were up nearly 30% from the year before and sales on Cyber Monday are supposed to top even that number.
Consumers are expected to shatter previous records and spend $207 billion online this holiday season as much as $11 billion on Monday alone.
And while people might gravitate toward Amazon and big box stores, it's important to remember local retailers are offering great discounts, too.
"There's incredible deals across all of our categories including fashion, home, toys," said Kelsey Friedrich of Amazon.
The Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey was bustling on Monday. The retail giant offering 25% off kitchen appliances, up to 30% off toys and games and up to 47% off Amazon devices.
And if you're worried about its ability to deliver this year, the company said don't.
"We've continuously invested in our supply chain programming, our transportation and delivery teams to ensure that we're getting customers what they want, where they want it," said Friedrich.
Apple's deals also continue offering gift cards from $50 to $200 with purchase.
Big box stores as well as other national retailers are also slashing prices, like a Tuft and Needle mattress for 30% off, half off a MyHeritage DNA kit and up to 70% off plus an extra 40% off clearance at NordstromRack.
And a reminder - don't forget your local businesses, especially the small ones.
"Since most small businesses have online storefronts and social media presences, they've definitely been cashing in on that online as well," said Kristin McGrath of RetailMeNot.
Ritual Shoppe in Center City is offering 10% off sitewide, Marlyn Schiff is offering 40% off and you can get 15% off spring Philly Pops shows and up to 50% off show tickets at the Walnut Street Theater.
If you want to show your team spirit, you can get 20% off at the official Eagles pro shop and more.
But be aware, many Cyber Monday deals end at midnight and the faster you can check out, the better.
We've been warning you about supply chain issues and right now "Out of Stock" items are 167% higher than they were before the pandemic.
