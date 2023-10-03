Murdered Delaware preschool teacher remembered as energetic and loving

Investigators say Cynthia Amalfitano, of Wilmington, was initially reported missing last month after she didn't show up to work.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the death of a Delaware preschool teacher as a homicide after her body was found in a park near her home last week.

Investigators say 63-year-old Cynthia Amalfitano, of Wilmington, was initially reported missing last month after she didn't show up to work. She was last seen on Saturday, September 25.

New Castle County police issued a gold alert for the missing woman.

Police say her body was found by Skyline Drive at Carousel Park in Pike Creek, a short walk from her home.

SEE ALSO: Woman found dead in Delaware park identified as missing person from New Castle County

Still, police have said little about how she died or how she ended up in that park.

At Concord Preschool and Childcare, she was remembered as the heart and soul of a community, who helped raise generations of families around Wilmington.

63-year-old Cynthia Amalfitano from Wilmington, Delaware

"What's the story about how her life ended and why she's not with us, just need to know," said Pastor Steve Clark of Concord Presbyterian Church.

He says the community was shocked when she was listed as missing and police put out a picture of her.

"That picture was her. Bright. She lit up a room wherever she was," he said.

Those at the day care where she worked for 24 years said she cared for the kids and loved animals.

No one has been arrested in the case, but police are investigating a person of interest in the case.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and the public should not be worried.