Authorities say a man has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in an SUV parked in the driveway of the home Bucks County home they shared.According to District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, 42-year-old Jason Lutey has been taken into custody, and is being held without bail.Lutey is charged with killing his girlfriend, 46-year-old Colleen Patterson.According to an affidavit, Lutey's sister called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Friday, stating that her brother had killed his girlfriend at his home on the 100 block of Keeley Avenue.Police arrived at Lutey's residence to find Patterson's body wrapped in a white cloth in the back of his 2018 Toyota Highlander SUV, which was parked outside of the home.A preliminary hearing for Lutey is tentatively scheduled for September 18.Central Bucks Regional Police and the Bucks County Detectives continue to investigate.------